KULPMONT - Anthony J. Varano, 93, of 543 Chestnut St., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

He was born in Kulpmont, Aug. 22, 1926, a son of late Russel and Catherine (Varan) Varano.

Anthony attended St. Mary's School in Kulpmont.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific campaign during World War II.

Later, he worked as a butcher in Kulpmont and at the Shamokin Packing Co., in Tharptown.

He was a member of Church of the Holy Angels, formerly St. Mary's Church, the Kulpmont American Legion, VFW and West End Fire Co.

Anthony is survived by his nephew, Frank Varano, of Bloomsburg; his niece, Linda Turlis and her husband, Myron, of Kulpmont; and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by three sisters, Caroline Dworak, Josephine Varano and Theresa Hasuga; and two brothers, Frank Varano and Samuel Varano.

VARANO - Anthony J. Varano, 93, of 543 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont, with a Mass of Christian Burial that will follow the graveside service at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
