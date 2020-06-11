SHAMOKIN - Anthony J. Varano, 76, 201 W. Mulberry St., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Anthony was born in Allentown, in January 1944.

He was a 1961 graduate of Shamokin High School.

He married the love of his life, Ilse, in July 1965, who preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2005.

Anthony was employed as a press operator at the National Ticket Co. for 39 years until his retirement in February 2006.

He was a member of former St, Edward Church, now Mother Cabrini Church, and a social member of the Rescue and Independence fire companies.

Tony is survived by a sister, Deanna Phillips and her husband, Radha, of Washington; three sons, Andrew Amrich and his wife, Marie, of Oklahoma. Joseph Amrich and his wife, Annette, of Pennsylvania, and Anthony Varano and his wife, Agatha, of Maryland; four daughters, JoAnn Derr, of Pennsylvania, Crystal Mueller and her husband, Jim, of Wisconsin, Ann Marie Haden and her husband, Chuck, of Oklahoma, and Barbie Parenzan, of Nevada; a niece, Brenda Dunn and her husband, Chris, of Oregon; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Anne Varano; an infant daughter, Angela; and a granddaughter, Laura Parenzan.

Burial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.