Anthony J. Varano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Anthony J. Varano, 76, 201 W. Mulberry St., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Anthony was born in Allentown, in January 1944.

He was a 1961 graduate of Shamokin High School.

He married the love of his life, Ilse, in July 1965, who preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2005.

Anthony was employed as a press operator at the National Ticket Co. for 39 years until his retirement in February 2006.

He was a member of former St, Edward Church, now Mother Cabrini Church, and a social member of the Rescue and Independence fire companies.

Tony is survived by a sister, Deanna Phillips and her husband, Radha, of Washington; three sons, Andrew Amrich and his wife, Marie, of Oklahoma. Joseph Amrich and his wife, Annette, of Pennsylvania, and Anthony Varano and his wife, Agatha, of Maryland; four daughters, JoAnn Derr, of Pennsylvania, Crystal Mueller and her husband, Jim, of Wisconsin, Ann Marie Haden and her husband, Chuck, of Oklahoma, and Barbie Parenzan, of Nevada; a niece, Brenda Dunn and her husband, Chris, of Oregon; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Anne Varano; an infant daughter, Angela; and a granddaughter, Laura Parenzan.

Burial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved