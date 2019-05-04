KULPMONT - Antoinette Ferri, 86, of 611 Spruce St., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was born July 16, 1932, a daughter of the late Anthony and Francesca (Mirarchi) Lentini.

In Italy, Sept. 8, 1949, Antoinette married the love of her life, Dominic Ferri Sr., who preceded her in death in 2007.

Antoinette attended St. Mary's School in Kulpmont and was a member of Church of the Holy Angels.

Survivors include two sons, Dominic Ferri Jr., of Kulpmont, and Richard Ferri, of Mount Carmel; two daughters, Maria Catino and her husband, Arthur, of Mount Carmel, and Christina Treese and her husband, Joseph, of New York; two grandsons, Joseph Havens and Arthur Catino III and his fiancé, Mia Robb; three granddaughters, Lori Ann Fountain and her husband Mark, Thalia Catino and her companion, Darrell Forney, and Nadia Ferri; three brothers, Peter Lentini, Arthur Lentini and Frank Lentini; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Carrie Mirarchi and her husband, Marshal, and Concetta Lentini (infant); and two sisters-in-law, Judy Lentini and Lindy Lentini.

FERRI - Antoinette Ferri, 86, of 611 Spruce St., Kulpmont. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, PA 17834, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.