MILMONT - Antoinette H. (Polukis) Kitchens, 72, of Milmont and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.

She was born in Shenandoah, Dec. 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Bell) Polukis.

She attended school in the Shenandoah area and later attended nursing school and worked at Ashland State Hospital.

Antoinette married Gordon L. Urbanavage, who preceded her in death in 1976. She later married Charles Kitchens, who preceded her in death in 1991.

Antoinette is survived by two sons, Gordon Urbanavage, of Kulpmont, and William Urbanavage, of Douglasville, Georgia; two daughters, Theresa Binner and her husband, Joseph, of Lebanon, and Helen Burgit and her husband, Clyde, of Washington, D.C.; 12 grandchildren, Brett Urbanavage, Derek Urbanavage, Kurtis Whitmer, Zachary Whitmer, Blaine Whitmer, Tesha Kelly, Ron Kelly, Tyler Bennett, Aubrey Heise, Anthony Heise, Clyde Burgit and Monique Burgit; two great-grandchildren, Brooklin and Ensley Urbanavage.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Antoinette was preceded in death by her daughter, Antoinette Urbanavage; a sister, Jene Platt; and a brother, William Polukis.

KITCHENS - Antoinette H. (Polukis) Kitchens, 72, of Milmont. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to attend a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. John's Cemetery, Snydertown Road, with the Rev. Eric Watts officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.