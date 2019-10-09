The News Item

Antoinette H. (Polukis) Kitchens (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette H. (Polukis) Kitchens.
Service Information
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA
17851
(570)-339-4110
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
St. John's Cemetery
Snydertown Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MILMONT - Antoinette H. (Polukis) Kitchens, 72, of Milmont and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.

She was born in Shenandoah, Dec. 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Bell) Polukis.

She attended school in the Shenandoah area and later attended nursing school and worked at Ashland State Hospital.

Antoinette married Gordon L. Urbanavage, who preceded her in death in 1976. She later married Charles Kitchens, who preceded her in death in 1991.

Antoinette is survived by two sons, Gordon Urbanavage, of Kulpmont, and William Urbanavage, of Douglasville, Georgia; two daughters, Theresa Binner and her husband, Joseph, of Lebanon, and Helen Burgit and her husband, Clyde, of Washington, D.C.; 12 grandchildren, Brett Urbanavage, Derek Urbanavage, Kurtis Whitmer, Zachary Whitmer, Blaine Whitmer, Tesha Kelly, Ron Kelly, Tyler Bennett, Aubrey Heise, Anthony Heise, Clyde Burgit and Monique Burgit; two great-grandchildren, Brooklin and Ensley Urbanavage.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Antoinette was preceded in death by her daughter, Antoinette Urbanavage; a sister, Jene Platt; and a brother, William Polukis.

###

KITCHENS - Antoinette H. (Polukis) Kitchens, 72, of Milmont. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to attend a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. John's Cemetery, Snydertown Road, with the Rev. Eric Watts officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.