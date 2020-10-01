1/
Antoinette T. (Sejuit) Wargo
MARION HEIGHTS - Antoinette T. (Sejuit) Wargo, 98, formerly of 100 Warsaw St., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove, where she resided for the last eight years.

She was born in Marion Heights, Nov. 11, 1921, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Michalik) Sejuit.

On Nov. 3, 1945, she married John Wargo, who passed away Sept. 24, 1996. Together they shared 50 years of marriage.

Antoinette was a seamstress for many years at the factory in Marion Heights.

She and her sister, Helen had always enjoyed sitting on the front porch talking to their neighbors.

She was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Marion Heights, and a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont.

Surviving are her daughter, Michaelene (Wargo) Margel and her husband, Edward, of Selinsgrove; three grandsons, John G. Margel and his wife, Rebecca, of Selinsgrove, Jeffrey E. Margel and his wife, Brandy, of Northumberland, and Robert A. Margel, of Selinsgrove; five great-grandchildren, Julia Margel, Alexis Margel, Antonio Margel, Brianna Margel and Oliver Margel; three great-great-grandchildren, Bradlee, Rylee and Lucylle; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John; and five sisters, Jenny, Mary, Vicky, Sophie and Helen.

WARGO - Antoinette T. (Sejuit) Wargo, 98, formerly of 100 Warsaw St., Marion Heights. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Stephen King as celebrant. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to The Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
