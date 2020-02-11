MOUNT CARMEL - This day, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, our dear mother went to join her loved ones for eternal life. Arlene June Barber, 84, was born Sept. 6, 1935, to the late Harold and Florence (Alspach) Bainbridge. Arlene was the last of her eight siblings and now joins them in heaven.

Our mother was married to our father, who survives, James D. Barber, on May 2, 1953.

Together they raised four children: Daniel James, who passed away in the United States Army in Germany on April 25, 1975; John Joseph, who passed away June 5, 2019; and Lynn Marie Sessions and James A. Barber, who both survive.

Our dearest mother was a homemaker and the best mother we could have asked for. She was very loving and caring to her family and everyone she loved. We are going to miss her dearly.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Darren Miller, Daniel James Sessions and Dylan Sessions, all of Shamokin, Danielle Miscio and her husband, Ray, of Canada, Angela Barber, of South Carolina, and Daniel Barber, of Colorado.

Her granddaughter, Marcelle R. Barber, entered eternal life on July 16, 2013.

Arlene also has four great-grandsons who survive her: Brysin Sessions, Bentley Sessions, Brantley Miller and Korbin Miller. She is also survived by her dear daughter-in-law, Arlene "Snook" Barber and her son-in-law, Edward Waters; many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly; and also her caregivers, especially Stacy Schlagle, who took care of our mother and loved her dearly.

BARBER - Arlene June Barber, 84, of Mount Carmel. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan A. Brown officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.