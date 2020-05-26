TREVORTON - Arlo W. Latsha, 90, a former longtime resident of Trevorton who resided at Kindred Place in Harrisburg, passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill.Born in Red Cross on Oct. 9, 1929, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Erdman) Latsha.On Sept. 18, 1948, in St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Red Cross, he married Doris Miller, who preceded him in death.Arlo was a 1947 graduate of Trevorton High School.He worked for 33 years as an industrial engineer at Wilhold, Sunbury. Following retirement, he enjoyed his golf club, the Silver Stragglers and his flower garden.He was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Trevorton, and later attended Zion Lutheran Church, Trevorton.He led an active life, routinely exercising at Achieve Fitness, Paxinos, traveling and rooting for his favorite sports teams the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State Nittany Lions. He also recently took up yoga.Arlo loved spending time with his family and annually vacationed with them at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Andy Sherwood, of Mount Joy; two granddaughters, Tiffany (John) Smith, of Harleysville, and Tara (John) Curran and her husband, Sean, of Westfield, New Jersey; five great-grandchildren, Leah and Maya Smith and Elise, Macy and Brendan Curran; a sister, Erma Kratzer, of Sunbury, a brother, Merlin Latsha and wife Nancy, of Harrisburg, a brother, Ronald Latsha and wife Barbara, of Sunbury; and nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Latsha, and his sister, Darlene Reffeor.]\LATSHA - Arlo W. Latsha, 90, a former longtime resident of Trevorton, who resided at Kindred Place in Harrisburg. A private graveside service for the family will be held in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Galen E. Russel III, of Christ Church UCC, Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arlo's name to Zerbe Township Recreation Committee, c/o Deb Hetzendorf, 425 Scott St., Trevorton, 17881. The arrangements are being handled by Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton.



