COAL TOWNSHIP - Arthur J. Feudale, 90, of Coal Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, after a short illness.

He was born May 15, 1929, in Shamokin, a son of the late Ralph and Inez (Pisani) Feudale.

He was a 1947 graduate of Shamokin High School and a 1952 graduate of Lycoming College, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology.

Arthur was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources as a field water quality tester.

He was a member of the former St. Edward's Church, now Mother Cabrini Church, in Shamokin.

Arthur was very artistic and talented. He was an accomplished pianist and a portrait artist.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Bonnie (Feudale) Greco, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Gene Feudale, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Michael Feudale, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Richard Feudale, of Ashland, and Barbara Feudale and her husband, Tim, of Ashland; sisters-in-law, Olga Feudale, of Ashland, and Marie Feudale, of Raleigh, North Carolina; grand nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Richard Feudale, formerly of Ashland, and Gene Feudale, formerly of Elysburg.

FEUDALE - Arthur J. Feudale, 90, of Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass Saturday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.