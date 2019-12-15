COAL TOWNSHIP - Arthur R. Walburn, 73, of 1737 E. Webster St., went to be with his Lord, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in his home.

He was born March 19, 1946, in Shamokin, a son of Leon and Shirley (Clark) Walburn.

Arthur graduated from Coal Township High School in 1964.

On Oct. 15, 1966, in Shamokin, Arthur married Carol Madden, who survives. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage. He was a member of Seventh Street Primitive Methodist Church in Shamokin.

Arthur was the owner and operator of Madden Welding and Repair, where he was a mechanic and a welder.

Art was a kind and gentle man. You could find him reading his Bible every morning before going to work at his garage. He had a reputation for being honest and fair to all his friends and customers. He will always be remembered as a man who made time for everyone and would always be there when you needed him. He will be greatly missed and always loved by everyone who knew him.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Arthur is survived by a son, Sean Walburn, of Selinsgrove, who he was very proud of; his mother, Shirley (Clark) Walburn; three sisters, Frances Emrick and her husband, Dennis, of Pottstown, Alberta Elliott and her husband, Greg, of Lancaster, and Mary Deitz and her husband, Roger, of Mount Pleasant Mills; three brothers, Marshall Walburn and his wife, Sheron, of Tunkhannock, Scott Walburn and his wife, Judy, of Tunkhannock, and Wade Walburn and his wife, Debby, of East Petersburg; a sister-in-law, Roberta Walburn, of Tunkannock; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and best friends, Ken, Bill, Joe and Tom.

Arthur was preceded in death by two fathers, Leon H. Walburn and Walter E. Walburn II; and a brother, Leon "Skip" H. Walburn Jr.

WALBURN - Arthur R Walburn, 73, of 1737 E. Webster Street, Coal Township. A funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Seventh Street Primitive Methodist, 34 N. Seventh St., Shamokin, with The Rev. David Wildoner officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Seventh Street Primitive Methodist, 34 N. Seventh St., Shamokin, PA, 17872. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.