1/
Arthur Watkins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Arthur Watkins Jr., 73, of 100 N. Chestnut St., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Philadelphia, the son of the late Arthur Watkins Sr. and Margaret Gummel.

He attended Mount Carmel Senior High School and worked as a truck driver and caregiver.

He was a deacon and associate pastor at Open Door Ministries in Philadelphia and deacon and elder of Restoration Ministries in Shamokin and most recently attended Mountainside Assembly of God Church.

Arthur was married and preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Watkins, in 1965. He married his second wife, Maryanne (Gallagher) DeVine, in 1975, who survives. On March 10, 1990, he married the love of his life, Gloria (Daigle Tarde) Watkins, who cared for him until his death.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Gloria Watkins, of Mount Carmel; five sons, William Watkins, Arthur Watkins, Brian Watkins, John Tarde and Tirus Twyne; three daughters, Maria Amarose, Elizabeth Diaz and Denise Twyne; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.

In addition to his first wife and parents, Arthur was preceded in death by a son, Michael Watkins Sr.; and two grandchildren.

###

WATKINS - Arthur Watkins, 73, of 100 N. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mountainside Assembly of God Church, 1900 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, with his son, Tirus Twyne, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport 17701. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved