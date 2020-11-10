MOUNT CARMEL - Arthur Watkins Jr., 73, of 100 N. Chestnut St., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Philadelphia, the son of the late Arthur Watkins Sr. and Margaret Gummel.

He attended Mount Carmel Senior High School and worked as a truck driver and caregiver.

He was a deacon and associate pastor at Open Door Ministries in Philadelphia and deacon and elder of Restoration Ministries in Shamokin and most recently attended Mountainside Assembly of God Church.

Arthur was married and preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Watkins, in 1965. He married his second wife, Maryanne (Gallagher) DeVine, in 1975, who survives. On March 10, 1990, he married the love of his life, Gloria (Daigle Tarde) Watkins, who cared for him until his death.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Gloria Watkins, of Mount Carmel; five sons, William Watkins, Arthur Watkins, Brian Watkins, John Tarde and Tirus Twyne; three daughters, Maria Amarose, Elizabeth Diaz and Denise Twyne; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.

In addition to his first wife and parents, Arthur was preceded in death by a son, Michael Watkins Sr.; and two grandchildren.

WATKINS - Arthur Watkins, 73, of 100 N. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mountainside Assembly of God Church, 1900 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, with his son, Tirus Twyne, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport 17701. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.