SELINSGROVE - Audrey M. Wiest, 86, of Selinsgrove, and formerly of Trevorton Road, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019, at Symphony Assisted Living, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, where she had been a resident since July.

She was born in Liverpool, England, Feb. 7, 1933.

In 1953, Audrey married the late Linwood Wiest, of Trevorton.

Audrey raised her family and lived in Trevorton for most of her life before moving to Selinsgrove in 2014.

She was retired from the Northumberland County Courthouse, where she worked as a court crier.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Wiest, of Vienna, Virginia; her son, Andrew Wiest and daughter-in-law, Sharon, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; two granddaughters, Christina and Caroline; and two sisters, Rita Liggett and Muriel Howell, both of England.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doreen Riley.

WIEST - Audrey M. Wiest, 86, of Selinsgrove, and formerly of Trevorton Road. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 28, followed with a Celebration of Life service at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. Burial will be a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Audrey's memory to Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association at moorestownvna.org, or the at .