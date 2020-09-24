1/
Austin George
1938 - 2020
MOUNT CARMEL - Austin George, 82, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

Austin was born in Mount Carmel, March 26, 1938, a son of the late Ellsworth and Margaret (Prentice) George.

He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Standard Press Steel.

He started and was active in the Norco mental health organization, Shamokin.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, in Mount Carmel.

Austin is survived by two sisters, Beatrice Topolski and her husband, Leonard, of Ranshaw, and Janet Dondura, of Mount Carmel; a brother, Charles George, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret, in 1950; and two brothers, James, in 2007, and Ellsworth, in 2019.

GEORGE - Austin George, 82, of Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to rothermelfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
