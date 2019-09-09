SHAMOKIN - Barbara Albright, 65, of Shamokin, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, in Danville.

Born Sept. 3, 1954, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Peter Yurcaba and June Haupt.

She graduated from Shamokin High School and McCann School of Business.

She worked at Paper Magic and Drugs, Plastics and Glass.

Barbara loved spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing cook, who enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for others. She was great at sewing, knitting and crocheting and was always begging to hem her daughters' pants. When Barb had the opportunity, she enjoyed motorcycle rides and fun nights out.

Barbara was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Mallory Carnuccio, of Durango, Colorado, and Larissa Albright, of Nederland, Colorado.

ALBRIGHT - Barbara Albright, 65, of Shamokin. There will be no formal service. An informal gathering will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sons of Italy. Non-members are welcome to attend.