COAL TOWNSHIP - Barbara Baumert, 77, of Coal Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born in Shamokin, Sept. 6, 1942, a daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Ritzman) Hummel.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She loved shopping, going out to dinner, playing cards and bingo. Barbara loved to tell stories and always had a smile that lit up any room.

She loved to sing and dance and often did so. Her hugs and kisses will be missed.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Bohaczyk and her husband, Scott, of Coal Township; a son, David Moore and his wife, Judith, of Strong, and their children, Skyelar Moore, Andrew Allen, Brianna Moore and Alexis Moore; sister, Betty Johnson, of Stillwater; brother, Freddie Hummel, of Sunbury; sister, Debbie Lisiewicz, of Catawissa; sister-in-law, Alice Hummel, of Coal Township; a late brother, Richard Hummel Sr. and Elmer Hummel, both of Coal Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

BAUMERT - Barbara Baumert, 77, of Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m.