The News Item

Barbara Baumert (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Baumert.
Service Information
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA
17801
(570)-286-5655
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

COAL TOWNSHIP - Barbara Baumert, 77, of Coal Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born in Shamokin, Sept. 6, 1942, a daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Ritzman) Hummel.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She loved shopping, going out to dinner, playing cards and bingo. Barbara loved to tell stories and always had a smile that lit up any room.

She loved to sing and dance and often did so. Her hugs and kisses will be missed.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Bohaczyk and her husband, Scott, of Coal Township; a son, David Moore and his wife, Judith, of Strong, and their children, Skyelar Moore, Andrew Allen, Brianna Moore and Alexis Moore; sister, Betty Johnson, of Stillwater; brother, Freddie Hummel, of Sunbury; sister, Debbie Lisiewicz, of Catawissa; sister-in-law, Alice Hummel, of Coal Township; a late brother, Richard Hummel Sr. and Elmer Hummel, both of Coal Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

####

BAUMERT - Barbara Baumert, 77, of Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m.
Published in The News Item on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.