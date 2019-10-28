MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP - Barbara Ann (Augustine) Evert, 76, of Connorsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, with her three boys by her side.

She was born in Connorsville on Oct. 18, 1943, the daughter of the late John "Goosty" and Eleanor (Kroutch) Augustine.

Barb graduated from St. Peter's School in eighth grade and attended Mount Carmel High School.

On April 25th, in Elkton, Maryland, she married the love of her life, Clarence "Butch" Evert, who preceded her in death in 1990.

Barb spent many of her early years toiling in area factories, mainly Kraft and Alumo Products. She had a tremendous work ethic and it wasn't uncommon to hear people say she can outwork the guys.

In the 1970s and 1980s, she was well known on the bingo circuit, playing three or four times per week, making her rounds between Our Mother of Consolation, Feifer's Rescue, Primrose and Minersville. To the bingo enthusiasts, it was a thing of beauty to see her play in excess of 32 cards at one time.

Another favorite pastime was summertime front porch sitting, drinking coffee and talking into the hours of the night with her Butchie, Pete and Nancy, Eddie and Ruth, Moonie and Dot, Billy and her best buddy, Cathy.

The thing she loved more than anything was her three boys but also very close to her heart were her six grandchildren. She beamed with pride when speaking of them and would let anyone in earshot know if anyone called, stopped by, had a game, was playing in a concert or made the honor roll.

Barb was a devout Catholic and was comfortable and at peace knowing her fate was in God's hands. The pain has stopped, the suffering is over and she can finally walk hand in hand again with her husband she so desperately missed for the last 29 years.

Surviving are her three sons, Brian Evert and his wife, Gloria, of Orwigsburg, Curt Evert and his wife, Shannon, of Beaverdale, and Scott Evert and his wife, Eileen, of Elysburg; six grandchildren, Benjamin and Leah Evert, of Orwigsburg, Brock and Brynn Evert, of Beaverdale, and Michael and Madelyn Evert, of Elysburg; brother, John "Goosty" Augustine and his wife, Donna, of North Carolina; two sisters, Irene Clark and her husband, Richard, of Valley View, and Jenny Pawelczk and her husband, John, of York.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcella Yadlosky.

EVERT - Barbara Evert, 76, of Mount Carmel Township. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Thursday at the Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant and the Rev. Anthony Miller as con-celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service, with transferal prayers at 11 a.m. at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.