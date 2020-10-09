1/
Barbara Ford
HERSHEY - Barbara Ford, 63, of 107 Hallmark South, Apt. 107, Hershey, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. Barbara was born in Shamokin on Oct. 15, 1956, the daughter of the late Sarah "Sally" Ann Brightbill and William Britton.

Barbara graduated from Line Mountain High School.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady Of Hope Church, Coal Township, and the former St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a co-owner of Ford's Insurance Agency, Shamokin. Barbara also served as an administrative assistant for Xerox, Sunbury.

She loved being involved with the Boy Scouts of America; and had been a member of the Northumberland County Young Democrats. Barbara was a "thrill seeker" who enjoyed amusement parks. Her many hobbies included hiking, playing Bingo, cooking, politics, and going to the beach, She especially loved family gatherings.

In addition to her loving husband, Dominic Joseph Ford Sr., she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl A. and Jeffrey Paxton, of Sterling, Colorado; a son and daughter-in-law, Dominic J. Jr. and Karyn Ford, of Bloomsburg; a daughter, Patricia M. Hawkins, of Hershey; six grandchildren; a brother Kevin Carl and his wife Kelly, of Liverpool; and two sisters, Melinda Bower and her husband Brian, of Liverpool, and Sandra DeLong and her husband Mike, of Dornsife.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Britton; mother, Sarah "Sally" Ann (Brightbill) Carl; and step father, Norman Leroy Carl.

FORD - Barbara Ford, 63, of 107 Hallmark South, Apt. 107, Hershey, and formerly of Shamokin. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Sunday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. A religious service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest at Northumberland Memorial Park. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Boy Scouts of America (www.susquehannabsa.org), for Camp Karoondinah. To share a memory or offer condolences, please sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
