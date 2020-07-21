1/
Barbara Jean (Saweikis) Kahler
1945 - 2020
KULPMONT - Barbara Jean (Saweikis) Kahler, 74, of 551 Spruce St., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born in Danville, Aug. 31, 1945, a daughter of the late John A. and Rose R. (D'Alexander) Saweikis.

On Aug. 31, 1965, in St. Mary's Church, she married the love of her life, David Kahler. Together they shared 55 years of marriage.

Barbara was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David Kahler; a son, Charles Anthony Kahler and his wife, Mary; a daughter, Stacey Lynn Krammes and her husband, Robert; five grandchildren, Melinda Kahler, Wyatt Kahler, Wiley Kahler, Amber Wagner and Blair Wagner; two great-granddaughters, Zophia Fegley and Ahmanie Dennison; a brother, William Sawiekis; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

KAHLER - Barbara Jean Kahler, 74, of 551 Spruce St, Kulpmont. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Jack W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Angels
JUL
29
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
