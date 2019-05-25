WESTFIELD, Mass. - Barbara Komara, 74, formerly of Shamokin, passed away on May 22, 2019, at Wingate at West Springfield in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

She was born in Shamokin, April 5, 1945, a daughter of the late John and Barbara (Anuskiewicz) Fabrizio.

For many years, she was very active at Our Lady of Hope Church in Shamokin by participating in the choir and pastoral council.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and driving the antique cars at Knoebels Amusement Park.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her sons, John Komara and his wife, Linda, of North Carolina, and Mark Komara and his wife, Crystal, of Massachusetts; as well as her sister, Debbie Weinberg, of California.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Komara; and her brothers, John and Danny Fabrizio.

KOMARA - Barbara Komara, 74, of Westfield, Massachusetts and formerly of Shamokin. Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Edwards Cemetery, Eagle Street, Coal Township 17866. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Southwick Forastiere Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Our Lady of Hope, 863 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township, PA 17866. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.forastiere.com.