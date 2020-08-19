COAL TOWNSHIP - Barbara L. Kashner, 77, of Coal Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, April 11, 1943, a daughter of Edward and Alice (Feese) Otto.

Barbara married George L. Kashner, Aug. 1, 1959. They celebrated their 61st anniversary.

Barbara loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the beach, bus trips to New York City and Atlantic City and working her Seek-A-Word books.

She is survived by her husband, George, and their four children, sons, Darryl (wife, Debbie), Brad and David, and daughter, Barbara, all of Coal Township; five grandchildren, Jessica (husband, Bill), Darryl Jr., Brandon, Jocelyn and Brad Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob, Marley, Mason and Kennedy; siblings, Billie Martin (husband, Scott) and Phyllis Marcheskie (husband, Ron); a sister-in-law, Joan Yeziroski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice Otto; her in-laws, George "Sparky" and Clara Kashner; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Yezeroski.

KASHNER - Barbara L. (Otto) Kashner, 77, of Coal Township. The funeral service and burial will be private for the family. The Kashner family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To offer condolences or share a memory with Barbara's loved-ones, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.