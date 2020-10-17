COAL TOWNSHIP - For the past three years, Barbara L. Metrocavage, 80, has met the challenges of her illness with courage and strength. It is with deep sorrow we must announce the passing of our loving Mom, Grammy, sister, aunt and friend.

Barbara passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, after bravely enduring many recent health issues.

She was born in Shamokin, Jan. 15, 1940, a daughter of the late William and Grace (James) Rohrer. She grew up in Shamokin at her family homestead on Independence Street with her eight brothers and sisters.

Barbara was a graduate of Shamokin Catholic High School in 1958.

Mom was one of the original working moms, working at Shroyer's, Arrow, Kirsch and finally at the Fun Shop, at which time she retired due to health issues.

Even though she worked, Mom always had a hot meal ready and was a wonderful role model to her children, showing them the value of hard work. Along the way, she accumulated a great many dear friends who will remember her fondly.

She was married to Walter V. Metrocavage, Nov. 23, 1961, at St. Joseph's Church, Coal Township. Walter preceded her in death Aug. 18, 2006.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Church in Coal Township.

Mom was devoted to her family. She was very close to her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and enjoyed talking to all her sisters on the phone. Her grandchildren, Kristin, Lauren, Tiffany and Shawn, as well as grand dog Dolce, were the lights of her life, as she was very proud of all of them and their accomplishments.

Mom's last home on Third Street was the gathering place for her friends and neighbors. We would almost always find her sitting on the front porch in the company of her good friends, Marg and Tony, Bernie and Jerry, and Andy, sharing snacks and laughing at each other's stories.

Mom was very generous and was a regular contributor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She also had a great respect and reverence for nuns, largely from her Catholic upbringing, and always gave them a $20 bill whenever she saw one in public, as a token of her gratitude. On one visit to her granddaughter Kristin's school, Immaculata College, imagine her surprise when she turned a corner and saw a large group of nuns heading toward us! We all laughed and asked her if she had enough $20 bills in her purse to accommodate all the nuns!

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Mary Beth Mickel and her husband, Charles, of Shamokin; Michelle Hatt and her husband, Steve, of Shartlesville; and one son, Brian Metrocavage and his wife, Shary, of Long Boot Key, Florida. She is also survived by granddaughters, Dr. Kristin L. Mickel, of Winter Park, Florida; Lauren Bloh and her husband, Kevin of Oxford; Tiffany Metrocavage, of Dallas, Texas; and grandson, Shawn Clark, of Long Boot Key; and grand dog, Dolce.

Barbara is also survived by brothers, William Rohrer and his wife, Rita; Robert (Butch) Rohrer and his wife, Marilyn; Barry Rohrer and his wife, Jane; sisters, Phoebe Forcheski and her husband, Robert; Mary Lou Yacko and her husband, Carl; Judy Krushinskie and her husband, Steve; and Janet Shurock; brother-in-law, Paul Metrocavage, and his wife, Pat; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Young; a brother-in-law, Robert Young; a brother-in-law, Forrest "Chip" Shurock; her mother-in-law, Bertha Metrocavage; and a sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Patrick Madden.

Those of us close to Mom know that she had a great love of angels. At her last home, she had a curio cabinet full of them, purchased for her by various family and friends in her life. We will always treasure that collection, as Mom was our angel here on earth.

In these crazy times, always remember life is fragile. We don't know what tomorrow will bring. Make the most of today. Love life. Love people. Serve others. Care more. Celebrate Barbara's life - we will miss her dearly. Love you, Mom!

###

METROCAVAGE - Barbara L. Metrocavage, of Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady Of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township. Relatives and friends attending the Mass are asked to meet at the Church at 10:45 a.m. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Placement of her cremated remains in a niche will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or www.stjude.org. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.