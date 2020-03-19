COAL TOWNSHIP - Barbara Marie Demshock, 78, of 1601 W. Fern St., passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Monday, March 16, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Barbara was born in Shamokin, April 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Gladys (Dworak) and Michael Shebelski.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Barb lived a life she dreamed. She loved South Carolina and the warm weather.

Barbara, who will be greatly missed, is survived by her two loving sons, Robert J. Demshock and his wife, Melody, of Shamokin, and David Demshock, with whom she resided; her good friend, Agnes Jumper, of Shamokin; and several nephews and a niece, Mike, Zoe, Mark and Tony Shebelski. She also loved her dog, Sassy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah; and a brother, Michael Shebelski.

DEMSHOCK - Barbara Marie Demshock, 78, of 1601 W. Fern St., Coal Township. Funeral services will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township 17866. The Demshock family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelleyfh.com.