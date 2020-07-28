SHAMOKIN - Barry Eugene Yeager, 77, of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Barry was born at Shamokin State General Hospital, Sept. 17, 1942, a son of the late Norman and Caroline (Deitz) Yeager.

He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, and served through 1963.

He was formerly employed by the Pennsylvania Power and Light Power plant, in Washingtonville.

Barry served as an officer at the former Liberty Fire Co.

Surviving are two sons, Barry and his wife, Lori, and Randy; two daughters, Tracey and her husband, Bernie Rumburger, and Kelly Rothermel. Also raised by Barry was grandson, Corey Yeager and his wife, Marissa, and six other grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Dave; a lifelong companion, Evelyn Stone; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Barry is preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle; three brothers, Norman, Robert and Donald; and two sisters, Joananne and Mae.

