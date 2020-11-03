RANSHAW - Barry M. Schweitzer, 61, of 305 Webster St., passed away, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born Nov. 5, 1958, a son of the late Albert and Larue (Yeager) Schweitzer.

He attended Shamokin area schools.

He worked as a foreman for Fleetwood and Nova Pax and the weatherization department of Northumberland County.

Barry is survived by his significant other, Cindy Reigel, of Ranshaw; a son, Colby Schweitzer, of Coal Township; a stepdaughter, Stefane Pufnak and her husband, Brian, of Shamokin; a granddaughter, Kylee Pufnak; a grandson, Derrick Pufnak; two brothers, David Schweitzer and his wife, Susan, and Albert Schweitzer II; two sisters, Diane Schlegel and Janet Dowkus; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by an infant sister; a brother-in-law, Dean Schlegel; and three nephews, Albert Schweitzer III, Dean Schegel II and Brian Schweitzer.

SCHWEITZER - Barry M. Schweitzer, 61, of 305 Webster St., Ranshaw. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.