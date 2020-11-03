1/
Barry M. Schweitzer
1958 - 2020
RANSHAW - Barry M. Schweitzer, 61, of 305 Webster St., passed away, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born Nov. 5, 1958, a son of the late Albert and Larue (Yeager) Schweitzer.

He attended Shamokin area schools.

He worked as a foreman for Fleetwood and Nova Pax and the weatherization department of Northumberland County.

Barry is survived by his significant other, Cindy Reigel, of Ranshaw; a son, Colby Schweitzer, of Coal Township; a stepdaughter, Stefane Pufnak and her husband, Brian, of Shamokin; a granddaughter, Kylee Pufnak; a grandson, Derrick Pufnak; two brothers, David Schweitzer and his wife, Susan, and Albert Schweitzer II; two sisters, Diane Schlegel and Janet Dowkus; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by an infant sister; a brother-in-law, Dean Schlegel; and three nephews, Albert Schweitzer III, Dean Schegel II and Brian Schweitzer.

SCHWEITZER - Barry M. Schweitzer, 61, of 305 Webster St., Ranshaw. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 3, 2020.
