MOUNT CARMEL - Barry W. Jeffrey Sr., 78, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville, surrounded by his family.

Barry is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, whom he was married to for 49 years, and two sons, Barry W. Jeffrey Jr. and Brian Jeffrey.

