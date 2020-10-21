1/
Barry W. Jeffrey Sr.
MOUNT CARMEL - Barry W. Jeffrey Sr., 78, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville, surrounded by his family.

Barry is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, whom he was married to for 49 years, and two sons, Barry W. Jeffrey Jr. and Brian Jeffrey.

JEFFREY - Barry W. Jeffrey Sr., 78, of Mount Carmel. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel.



Published in The News Item from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
October 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss Barry jr and family. Thoughts and prayers to you all at this difficult time.
Melanny Kline
Friend
October 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for strength and sending comforting hugs.
Bobbie Frick
