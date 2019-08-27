COAL TOWNSHIP - Barry Wayne Moroskie, 73, of 1610 W. Wood St., passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Mountain View Manor after a brief stay.

Barry was born in Mahoning Township, Dec. 16, 1945, a son of the late Donald S. Moroskie and Frieda E. (Pensyl) Moroskie Schlegel.

Barry was a graduate of Coal Township High School and served in the United States Navy as an electronics technician, including a tour of duty at the U.S. Naval Communication Center in Puerto Rico. Barry was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal.

Barry continued his career in electronics and information technology including roles at Mohawk Data Sciences Corp., Decision Data Computer Corp. and Weis Markets.

Barry, affectionately known as "turtle" to his family and friends, enjoyed spending time on the Susquehanna River at his family's camp site in Northumberland and fishing with his son. He was an avid follower of all Philadelphia sports teams. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his four grandchildren.

Barry is survived by a daughter and son-in law, Larissa and Bill Korbich, of Holland, and a son Brian Moroskie, of Shamokin; four grandchildren, Kalyna Korbich, of Philadelphia, Nikolai Korbich, of State College, Lukasz Korbich, of Holland, and Mikhail Korbich, of Holland; two brothers and their wives, Donald and Martha Moroskie and Kenneth and Carol Moroskie, both of Coal Township; loving nieces and nephews and their families, Kenneth Moroskie Jr., of Colorado Springs, Melinda Miller, of Elysburg, Barry Moroskie, of Sunbury, and Heather Williams, of Paxinos.

In addition to his parents, Donald and Freida, he was preceded in death by his son, Barry Jr.

Barry, his sharp wit, inquisitive nature and patient spirit will be missed by his family, but remembered forever.

###

MOROSKIE - Barry W. Moroskie, 73, of 1610 W. Wood St., Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with Father Mykola Ivanov, of Transfiguration Ukranian Catholic Church officiating. Family and friends are invited to call at the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service in All Saints Cemetery Elysburg. The family requests, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to ( ), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home James F. Kelley, director.