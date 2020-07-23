PHILADELPHIA - On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Benjamin C. Herman, son of David A. and Patricia Schneider Herman, unexpectedly passed away.

He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Martha Herman; two sisters, Jessica Herman, of Sunbury, and Cathy Fasbinder and husband, Paul, of Shamokin; and six nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandfather Clarence Herman Jr. and grandmother Barbara Reichle.

Benjamin graduated from Shamokin Area in 2001 and attended Drexel University.

He served in the Marine Corps for six years and was stationed in Iraq.

He loved sports, played football, ran cross-country track and was an active member in the Old English Dart League in Philadelphia.

HERMAN - Benjamin C. Herman, of Philadelphia. A memorial service will be held this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stonington Baptist Church, 2113 Hosta Road Paxinos. Visitation to follow until 2 pm. Donations can be made in Ben's memory to the charity of your choosing. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.