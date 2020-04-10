COAL TOWNSHIP - Bernadette A. Christman, 44, of 1000 W. Mulberry St., died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Nottingham Village in Northumberland.

She was born in New Mexico, April 23, 1975, a daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Bourke) Christman.

She graduated in 1993 from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.

Bernadette was married July 10, 2011, at Keithan's Bluebird Gardens, in Sunbury, to Jason McGinn, who survives.

She was employed as a certified nursing assistant at several local nursing homes.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin.

Bernadette always wanted to help other people, which was her reason for working in the health care field. When she was not working, she enjoyed simply relaxing with her husband, Jason, shopping, traveling or writing poems.

In addition to her husband and their children, Corey and Jacob, she is survived by her sister Debbie; nephews Dave and Scotty; and numerous close family and friends.

CHRISTMAN - Bernadette A. Christman, 44, of 1000 W. Mulberry St., Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Christian wake service will begin at 10 a.m. with a friar from Mother Cabrini Church as celebrant. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. With the current pandemic situation, the family requests that all who are planning to visit or attend the services to please wear protective masks and follow the guidelines set forth by the government, and to limit the visitation to 10 people at a time. Thank you for your cooperation during these difficult times.