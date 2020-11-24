DANVILLE - Bernard "Bernie" Staudenmeier, 64, of Ashland, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing.

He was born Feb. 20, 1956, a son of the late Leonard and Mary (McLaughlin) Staudenmeier. He grew up in Ashland with his three brothers and a sister.

He attended the St. Mauritius grade school in the lower grades and fondly remembered the Sisters of St. Francis who taught him. He graduated from Intermediate Unit 29, in Pottsville.

In his youth, Bernie enjoyed playing with his brothers and cousins. He enjoyed biking and sleigh riding and was often seen around town accompanied by his dog, Pepper.

Bernie took great pride in working and loved his job. He worked for the Borough of Ashland for many years until his declining health necessitated his early retirement in 2016. He fondly remembered his co-workers and friends from around town.

His favorite pastimes included eating out (he rarely passed by a bakery without stopping in), vacationing with family and playing pinball machines at his dad's newspaper store and at local clubs. Perhaps his greatest passion was being an avid train enthusiast. Every year he would travel with his brother, Bob, to Brunswick, Maryland, for Railroad Days.

Bernie was active in his community. He was a member of the American Hose Co., in Ashland, Ashland Elks, Good Fellowship Club and the Knights of Columbus, where he earned his Fourth Degree Knight.

As a volunteer fireman, he enjoyed spending time with the other members at fireman's parades and spent many hours helping with fundraising.

He is survived by his sister, Connie, and her husband, Frank Bobek; two brothers, Bob, and Mark and his wife, Mary Anne; many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter; and a sister-in-law, Linda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Center for Nursing, 1707 Montour Blvd., Danville 17821, or the Ashland Hose Co. No. 1, 639 Walnut St., Ashland 17921. Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be held at a time in the future when friends and family can safely gather to celebrate Bernie's life. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, is in charge.