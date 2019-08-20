LAVELLE - Bernice J. Eister, 93, a lifelong resident of Lavelle, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, into the loving arms of her savior at Green Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pitman, which provided excellent and loving care to her. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lavelle, Sept. 23, 1925. She is a daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Kellerman) Ramer.

She was a member of Christ EC Church, Lavelle.

Bernice was the loving wife for 69 years of Harold R. Eister, who preceded her in death in 2013.

She supported and loved her husband, Harold, dearly. She and Harold enjoyed working and relaxing together. They loved to travel together and with family. They especially enjoyed more than 35 years of family times camping at the Sunbury Airport Campground along the Susquehanna River.

Bernice was a wonderful cook and her family will especially miss her famous rice pudding, lemon meringue pie, pumpkin pie and vegetable soup.

Surviving Bernice are two daughters and one son, Joann, wife of Kenneth Fry, of Lititz, Virginia, wife of Donald Zerby, of Pitman, and Robert, husband of Marianna Corman, of Canfield, Ohio; six grandchildren, Nanette, Brian, Kevin, Jonathan, Leah and Daniel; 12 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Brianna, Brett, Ty, Chad, Acacia, Addison, AJ, Makenzie, Chase, Jordan and Liam; and six great-great-grandchildren,Nikko, Cylas, Moxie, Cayden, Maverick and Aleigha.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brothers, Joseph Junior.

Bernice had a special love for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with all of them. The presence of her family always brought a smile to her face.

Bernice was loved dearly and will be missed by family and friends.

###

EISTER - Bernice J. Eister, 93, of Lavelle. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Michael Eck officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Bernice's memory to Christ E. C. Church, P.O. Box 202, Lavelle 17943. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to www.kullfuneral.com.