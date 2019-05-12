COAL TOWNSHIP - Bertha L. Readly, 101, of 800 Tharp St., and formerly of Ranshaw, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born Feb. 2, 1918, in Ranshaw, a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Karwoski) Seroski.

She attended the former St. Anthony's School in Ranshaw, and the former Coal Township High School.

On April 18, 1949, she married Paul L. Readly, who preceded her in death Aug. 4, 2012.

Early in her life, she studied and was a dress designer in New York City. She was an expert seamstress and did sewing and alterations at the former Lockett's Dress Shop in Shamokin.

She was also a beautician and taught hairdressing and styling at the former Thelma Tharp's Beauty School in Shamokin. For a time, she operated a beauty shop in Ranshaw.

Bertha always took great pride in her clothing and appearance. She loved coordinating her hats, purses and shoes.

Bertha loved to dance, especially to polka music. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed potato cakes, pigeons and haluski. Some of her favorite songs were "Be Not Afraid," "On Eagles Wings," "Ave Maria" and "Silent Night." Her favorite flowers were pink roses with lavender and lilacs.

She loved animals and enjoyed the company of her Shiatsu, Lacy, and her cat, Bella.

Bertha was a member of the former St. Anthony's Church, Ranshaw, now Mother Cabrini Parish. She had a very strong faith and prayed the rosary her entire life.

She was also an active member of the Democratic Party.

Most importantly, she loved her family, which includes her daughter and caregiver, Loretta Polyniak, of Tharptown, with whom she resided; eight grandchildren, Karen McDonald, Theresa "Terri" McElhattan and her husband, Gregory, Jerome Barvitskie Jr., Marie D'Abbeene and her husband, Charles, Colleen Barvitskie, Bernadette Bowlin and her husband, Edward, Kevin Barvitskie and his wife, Terri, and Paul Warren Readly and his wife, Corrine; 16 great-grandchildren, Ashley Cogossi, Kaitlyn McDonald, Matthew, Michael and Kristofer Godlewski, Gabriella McElhattan, Melissa, Mallory, Mariah and Diellon D'Abbeene, Hayley and Michael Barvitskie, Paul Yohan, Elsa Louise, Sean Thomas and Cora Marie Readly; a brother, John Seroski; two daughters-in-law, Mary Barvitskie and Mary K. Readly; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jerome Barvitskie and Paul John Readly; two sisters, Anna Seroski and Josephine Zavarich; five brothers, Stanley, Thomas, Edward, Clemmy and Anthony Seroski; and a son-in-law, Thomas Polyniak.

READLY - Bertha L. Readly, 101, of 800 Tharp St., Coal Township, and formerly of Ranshaw. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or the Brady Fire Company, 700 Maple St., Ranshaw 17866. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.