LOCK HAVEN - BethLynn Lowell, 73, a previous captain in the Salvation Army, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in the area that she fell in love with, Lock Haven.

She was born April 21, 1947, in Waltham, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Marjorie Phillips.

BethLynn was a 1966 graduate of Waltham High School. She completed the Salvation Army School for Officers' Training in Bronx, New York.

BethLynn devoted her life to service with the Salvation Army. She held several positions in various towns including Hazelton, Augusta, Maine, Astoria (Queens) New York, Shamokin, Sunbury, Lebanon and Lock Haven. BethLynn was a thorough program organizer whose passion was working with children. In addition to organizing and leading many Christmas pageants and vacation Bible schools, she ran a preschool five days a week in Astoria, Queens, creating a solid foundation for many children's education, as well as five-days-a-week summer day camp at the Salvation Army, in Lebanon, averaging 80 to 100 children per day, for more than four years.

BethLynn completed disaster training with the Salvation Army and served during many disasters, including Ground Zero Red Zone in New York City following 9/11.

She was one of the first recipients to receive The Salvation Army Territorial Music Leader's Award for her creativity and her musical inspiration to others.

BethLynn served as an instructor for various programs with the American Red Cross.

She was a member of MENSA International, an organization comprised of individuals that have an IQ within the top 2% of the population.

Along with her lifelong friend, Major Sandra Ammerman, retired, she enjoyed singing at many services and events. BethLynn also enjoyed playing her guitar. She was both an avid and talented writer.

In recent years, she helped with the children's ministry at McElhattan United Methodist Church and served as its assistant choir director.

Surviving is a brother, James Phelan, of Massachusetts; a sister, Carol Justice, of Massachusetts; her lifelong friend, Sandra Ammerman, of Dunnstown; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles A. Phelan III; and two sisters, Jill D. Phelan and Gail Partridge.

LOWELL - BethLynn Lowell, 73, of Lock Haven. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.