Betty Ann Haas

SHAMOKIN - Betty Ann Haas, 77, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Betty was born in Shamokin, Feb. 17, 1943, a daughter of the late Betty Patrick and Wilber Dettrey.

She graduated from the Shamokin High School and was employed in homemaker services for Northumberland County.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by three children, Jeffrey Haas and companion, Sonja Shomper, of Gowen City, Lori Vinitski and her husband, Tom, of Lansdale, and Tammy Lesher and her husband, Dean of Ashland; grandchildren, Derick Haas and his wife, Mindy, Kyle Haas and his wife, Samantha, Matt Haas and fiancée, Betsy, Alexandra and Zachary Vinitski, Allison Rusinko, Bryon Rusinko and fiancee Jadan, and Deana Lesher; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Haas and Eli Haas; one sister, Joan Losiewicz and husband, Bob; a niece, Dawn; a nephew, Jay; and her trusted companion, Autumn.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Haas.

HAAS - Betty Ann Haas, 77, of Shamokin. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Creek Wildlife Center, at www.redcreekwildlifecenter.com; click on the donate button; or send to 300 Moon Hill Drive, Schuylkill Haven 17972. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Kingerstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The News Item on Mar. 24, 2020
