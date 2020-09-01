1/
Betty E. Foulds
SHAMOKIN - Betty E. Foulds, 87, of Shamokin, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Helen I. (Ebersole) Foulds.

Betty lived most of her life in Trevorton, were she lived with her caregivers for many years, her brother, the late William "Hen" Foulds, and her sister-in-law, Elva (Hornberger) Foulds.

Survivors include two brothers; a sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

FOULDS - Betty E. Foulds, 87, of Shamokin, and formerly of Trevorton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
