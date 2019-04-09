POTTSVILLE - Betty Hirsch, 73, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Health Network, Cedar Crest, after a brief illness.

Born in Shamokin on May 2, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Laura Sockoloskie Hirsch.

Betty was educated in the Shamokin school district and enjoyed her career at Sun-Com Industries in Northumberland County until her retirement and moving to Pottsville in 2013.

Betty enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like spending time with friends, shopping at Boscov's, paging through her people magazines and watching AMC.

Betty will always be remembered for the way her smile would light up a room. When she was smiling, you were smiling with her. Her friends were many.

Betty is survived by her extended family, her housemates, Lillian Costello, Ann Marie Boychock and Connie Szeliga, all of Pottsville; Linda and Tony Carnuccio, of Shamokin; her family of direct support professionals at Community Services Group, as well as her family and friends with Eldergarden.

Preceding her in death were her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Maurice Bates; and her uncle, Julian Sockoloskie.

HIRSCH - Betty Hirsch, 73, of Pottsville. There will be no viewing or hours of calling. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township, at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a graveside service. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Betty would only ask that you remember her with a smile.