MOHRSVILLE - Elizabeth J. "Betty" James, 79, of Mohrsville, and formerly of Shamokin, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her home. Her loving husband, Carmen, and her loving canine companion, Schnapps, were by her side.

Betty was the wife of Carmen J. James (also formerly of Shamokin) for 59 years.

She was born in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Yezersky) Graboski.

She was a graduate of St. Edward's (now Mother Cabrini) grade school and high school in Shamokin. In addition to various places of employment, Betty was a homemaker.

In addition to her husband Carmen, she is survived by her sister, Lorraine E. Kinder; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Leonard Graboski.

