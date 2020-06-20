SUNBURY - Betty J. Kerstetter, 94, of Sunbury, and formerly of West Cameron, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services Sunbury.

She was born in Trevorton, Sept. 29, 1925, a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Peifer. Betty lived most of her life in West Cameron.

Betty was married April 26, 1947, to Palmer R. Kerstetter, who preceded her in death Dec. 27, 2011.

She was a homemaker and retired as a cafeteria cook at West Cameron School.

She was of the Protestant faith.

Survivors include two sons, Robert L. Kerstetter, of West Cameron, and George E. Kerstetter, of Trevorton; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Betty was the last of her immediate family.

KERSTETTER - Betty J. Kerstetter, 94, of Sunbury, and formerly of West Cameron. There will be no calling hours. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.