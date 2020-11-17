LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP - Betty Lou Welker, of Loyalsock Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, on her 84th birthday.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Nov. 14, 1936, a daughter of Ralph and Betty Kautter.

She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1954, where she was a proud Red Tornado cheerleader.

She married Atwood Welker, in 1960, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 21, 2020. They lived in Shamokin until 1967, when they moved to Loyalsock

Township and spent many happy years. Betty Lou was a member of the Loyalsock Garden Club and the Williamsport Bridge Club. She spent many fall weekends in Happy Valley and was an avid Penn State fan.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children; a daughter Judy (Ron) Frick, and a son, Mark (Michelle) Welker, both of Loyalsock; four grandchildren, Matthew (Kristen) Frick, Michael Frick, Kylie Welker and Katie Welker; and a great-granddaughter, Leighton Frick. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

WELKER - Betty Lou Welker, 84, of Loyalsock Township. There will be no public service. Her family asks that you take a moment to remember Betty Lou during happier times. No flowers, please, but should you wish to make a gift in her memory, consider the Lycoming County United Way, 1 W. Third St., Suite 208, Williamsport 17701. Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com