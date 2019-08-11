KULPMONT - Betty Louise Dailey, 82, of 752 Pine St., passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Shamokin, March 6, 1937, a daughter of the late Francis Oliver and Ethel (DeLong) Sarge.

She graduated Shamokin Senior High School.

Betty shared life with her longtime companion, John R. Dettrey Sr., following her marriages. In 1971 she married the late Edward Dailey. In 1957, she married her first husband, Kenneth Carr.

Betty was a homemaker and enjoyed reading books and watching game shows.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Debra Dettrey and her husband, John Jr., of Shamokin, Sue Vega and her husband, Eddie, of Pottstown, and Shirley Yeager and her husband, Larry Jr., of Kulpmont; a stepdaughter, Melissa Driggers, of Shamokin; five grandsons, Eddy Anthony Vega and his wife, Samantha, of Pottstown, Allen Carr, of Shamokin, Freddy Vega, of Pottstown, Frank Warsheski, of Shamokin, and Charles Dettrey, of Shamokin; five granddaughters, Jolie Grohoski and her husband, Keith, of Boyertown, Jennifer Warsheski, of Shamokin, Jessica Minnig and her husband, Thomas, of Mount Carmel, Trisha Yeager and her companion, Mike Benner Jr., of Kulpmont, and Saphire Yeager, of Shamokin; two stepgrandsons, Jimmy Driggers, of York, and Kyle Walker, of Lopez; a stepgranddaughter, Taylor Dettrey, of York; six great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; a brother, George Sarge and his wife, Patricia, of Tennessee; two sisters, Carol Rebuck and her husband, Bill, of Paxinos, and Lottie Doone and her husband, Bob, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands; a lifelong companion, John R. Dettrey Sr.; a daughter, Mary Lou Sarge; a grandson, Eric Frank Warsheski; and two sisters, Nancy Stump and her husband, Marvin, and Diana Raker.

DAILEY - Betty Louise Dailey, 82, of 752 Pine St., Kulpmont - A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township, following the service. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.