DENTON, Texas - Betty May McGill, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Vintage Health Care Center, in Denton, Texas.

Betty was born Sept. 13, 1934, to George and Florence (Whitehead) Wakelin, in London, England.

Betty met John "Jack" McGill in London, where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. They were married in Middlesex, England, Aug. 1, 1953. To this union, three sons were born, Michael (Diana), of Norfolk, Nebraska, Eugene (Jane), of Williamsport, and Paul (Lisa), of Ponder, Texas. Betty and John lived in England and throughout the United States during his service with the Air Force. Betty became a U.S. citizen Feb. 7, 1957.

After John's retirement from the service, they moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where John worked as an inspector for the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad. They later retired in John's hometown of Mount Carmel, where they lived for over 36 years.

While in Mount Carmel, Betty worked for many years as a buyer for the J.C. Penney Co., and retired when the store closed. She was a member of the USAF Sergeant's Association and was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Mount Carmel.

After John's death in 2011, Betty moved to Denton, Texas, to be closer to her beloved grandchildren. While there, she volunteered to read with elementary school students, who all lovingly called her "Grandma."

She enjoyed spending time with her family during holidays and celebrations and attending and cheered at her grandchildren's many activities. As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend, she leaves behind many saddened hearts.

Betty is survived by her three sons and their wives; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, a sister, Joyce Fortescue; a niece, Jane; and nephews, Stewart and Stephen, all of England.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and grandparents.

MCGILL - Betty May McGill, 85, of Denton, Texas. A graveside memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Frank Karwacki officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.kullfuneral.com. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor.