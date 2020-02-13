BRISTOL - Betty Pauzer, 89, passed away suddenly Sunday Feb. 9, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne.

She was born in Locust Gap and had resided in Bristol for over 60 years.

Betty was very politically active; she was a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Croydon and she was the school librarian at St. Thomas Aquinas School for many years.

Betty spent 35 years working in retail and was recently working at Walmart.

Betty is survived by her three children, Susan Herbert and her husband Dennis, Lorri Baba and Leonard Pauzer and his wife Kathleen; and her eight grandchildren, Habeeb, Alyvia, Daniel, Nicholas, Alexander, Scarlett, Craig and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard F. Pauzer and her daughter, Peggy Ann Smith.

PAUZER - Betty Pauzer, 89, of Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Betty's memory to your local Catholic church.