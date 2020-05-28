SHAMOKIN - Beverly J. Deitz passed into the arms of Jesus, her savior, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, following 89 years of loving her family and serving others.The love of her life was her husband, Harry J. Deitz, who survives her and with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.Her greatest accomplishment was raising and caring for her three children, and her happiest moments were spending time with her 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, sharing hugs and laughter.She was born Sept. 23, 1930, and lived most of her life in Shamokin. She was a daughter of the late J. LeRoy and Mary B. (Miller) Smith.Beverly was a 1949 graduate of Shamokin High School.Through most of her life, she was a caregiver, always helping others. She was kind and gentle. She loved the Lord and lived by his instructions to share with others in need. She was an ardent volunteer in Manna for the Many food pantry since it was organized in 2000. Beverly loved the Bible, knew it better than many of the most-dedicated Christians and believed and lived by its words.Beverly was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving as chairperson of the Altar Guild. She was a longtime member of the Lamar Grow Sunday School Class, a co-president of the Mary Martha Circle and a member of the stewardship and hymn selection committees.For many years she worked at the election poll in Overlook.She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers and was a co-president of the Overlook Garden Club.She loved to read books to her children when they were young, and when they grew older, gave many memorable personal sermons to them.She loved to bake, especially her mother's sugar cookies, which the family called "Grandma cookies." She baked birthday cakes for all of her family.She enjoyed sewing projects, knitting personalized Christmas stockings for all of her grandchildren and making quilts as wedding gifts for them. She knitted various items, including scarfs and handbags and gave them to friends.She loved butterflies and hummingbirds.She collected music boxes.She spent many hours doing jigsaw puzzles with her family.Beverly and Harry enjoyed traveling together. Their favorite trip was to Israel to walk where Jesus had walked, but she was most content in the home that they built in Overlook where they lived for 55 years.Beverly cherished her children and their spouses, including her son, Harry Jr. and Beverly Deitz, of Reading; her daughter, Barbara and Bill Yates, Sammamish, Washington; and her son, Terry and Annette Deitz, of Taylor. She loved her grandchildren, Andrea Sprout, Jason Deitz, Megan Lohr, Heather Sorenson, Lindsey Yates, Bryan Yates, Jeff Deitz, Emily Maust, Daniel Walsh and Rose Dudzik, and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Smith, of Shamokin, and Warren Smith, of Racine, Wisconsin; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Deitz, of Wyomissing.DEITZ - Beverly J. Deitz, 89, of Shamokin. Because of the coronavirus, the church service will be private, with the Rev. Sarah Hershberger officiating. A brief graveside service will be held at approximately noon Saturday at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Grace Lutheran Church or Manna for the Many, both in Shamokin. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A guest book may be signed for condolences and memories at www.jameskelleyfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 28, 2020.