PAXINOS - Beverly J. (Miller) Yocum, 60, of 260 Meadowview Circle Drive, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Pottsville, Jan. 21, 1959, a daughter of Richard Miller and the late Joan (Bowers) Miller.

Beverly was married Feb. 10, 1978, in St. Joseph's Church, Coal Township, to Greg Yocum, who survives.

She attended Garfield Elementary School and was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, Class of 1976. She enrolled in Bloomsburg University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in teaching.

Beverly enjoyed baking. She had a heart of gold; a very compassionate person. She loved kids and loved to help troubled kids any way she could.

She also had a great love for animals and would always try to convince her family to take on another pet.

She is survived by her husband, Greg, and their children, Andreana Yocum and her fiancé, John Chappel, of Escondido, California, and Michael Yocum and his wife, Ashley, of Rochester Hills, Michigan; her father, Richard Miller; a mother-in-law, Helen Yocum; and grandson, Parker Yocum; and another grandson expected in January; a sister, Ruthann Grego and her companion, John, of Coal Township; a niece, Shelle Grego; and nephew, Edward Grego; with numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Lindy Yocum.

YOCUM - Beverly J. (Miller) Yocum, 60, of 260 Meadowview Circle Drive, Paxinos. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.