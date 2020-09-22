MOUNT CARMEL - Boyd Eugene "Butch" Lahr Jr., 40, of 8 S. Peach St., passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Lewisburg, Aug. 17, 1980, a son of Boyd Eugene Lahr Sr. and Patricia (Gallagher) Miller.

Butch was a 1999 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

He was a member of APA Pool League, 8-9 Ball and East End Fire Co. He loved football (Go, Eagles!), spending time with his family and friends and making us all laugh.

Butch was hilarious, warm, compassionate and resilient. He could and would talk to anyone, and his quick wit and charm made him easy to talk to. He was adored as a loyal son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

Butch is survived by his mother, Patricia Miller, and her husband, James, of Mount Carmel; father, Boyd Eugene Lahr Sr. and his wife, Nancy, of Trevorton; four brothers, David Dehoutaint Jr., of Mount Carmel, Shane Lahr and his wife, Bethany, of Trevorton, Drew Lahr, of Marion Heights, and Bryan Lahr, of Trevorton; three sisters, Chastity Fabrizio and her wife, Noelle, of Collegeville, Felina Robbins, of Mount Carmel, and Tisha Laise and her husband, Bobby, of Trevorton; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas Sr. and Mary (Kurtz) Gallagher; paternal grandparents, William Sr. and Alice (Moroz) Lahr; and two brothers, Shaun Lahr and Aaron Lahr.

Among those who knew Butch best, he is remembered most for his willingness to do anything for anyone and the way he always lit up the room with his goofy sense of humor. We would give anything to feel one of his big, amazing hugs, hear him say his never-ending "love yas" as we parted ways or hear him crack an inappropriate joke once again. He has left behind more loving family members and friends than could ever be captured here, and our grief over losing him is infinite. And now, so is he.

LAHR - Boyd "Butch" Eugene Lahr Jr., 40, of 8 S. Peach St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Rose Marquette officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W, Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To send condolences to the family, go to www.FarrowFH.com.