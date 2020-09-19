1/
Brandon A. Hockenbroch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Brandon A. Hockenbroch, 32, of Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home.

He was born March 9, 1988, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Brandon was the son of Chris and Cindy Hockenbroch, of Northumberland, and Debra (Erdman) Hockenbroch, of Sunbury, (fiancé, Bryon Conrad of Berwick).

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 2006.

He was formerly employed at Suncom Industries, as a special needs personal caregiver, worked on various construction projects and at Clarks Feed Mill.

Brandon enjoyed watching and playing all sports. His true passion was playing soccer. He played for various soccer teams, indoor and outdoor, from age 5. His outstanding skills were noted throughout his high school years from being a freshman starter on the soccer field to co-captain of the team.

He then went on to coach the Shamokin High School soccer team for several years.

Brandon also played for an elite team called "Stars," coached by his brother Joel.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Emmitt Jon, and his mother, Drisauna Falk, who were the light of his life. He also is survived by two brothers, Jeffrey and Tina Hockenbroch, of Arizona, and Joel and Stacey Hockenbroch, of Elysburg; nephews, Hunter, Ayden and Noah; a niece, Hannah; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Florence LaRue Erdman, Kenneth and Joanne Hockenbroch, and uncle, Kevin Hockenbroch.

###

HOCKENBROCH - Brandon A. Hockenbroch, 32, of Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brandon's memory can be made to Oasis Community Recovery Club, 707 N. Liberty St., second floor, Shamokin 17872. Services will be at the discretion of the family. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved