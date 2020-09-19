SHAMOKIN - Brandon A. Hockenbroch, 32, of Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home.

He was born March 9, 1988, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Brandon was the son of Chris and Cindy Hockenbroch, of Northumberland, and Debra (Erdman) Hockenbroch, of Sunbury, (fiancé, Bryon Conrad of Berwick).

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 2006.

He was formerly employed at Suncom Industries, as a special needs personal caregiver, worked on various construction projects and at Clarks Feed Mill.

Brandon enjoyed watching and playing all sports. His true passion was playing soccer. He played for various soccer teams, indoor and outdoor, from age 5. His outstanding skills were noted throughout his high school years from being a freshman starter on the soccer field to co-captain of the team.

He then went on to coach the Shamokin High School soccer team for several years.

Brandon also played for an elite team called "Stars," coached by his brother Joel.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Emmitt Jon, and his mother, Drisauna Falk, who were the light of his life. He also is survived by two brothers, Jeffrey and Tina Hockenbroch, of Arizona, and Joel and Stacey Hockenbroch, of Elysburg; nephews, Hunter, Ayden and Noah; a niece, Hannah; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Florence LaRue Erdman, Kenneth and Joanne Hockenbroch, and uncle, Kevin Hockenbroch.

HOCKENBROCH - Brandon A. Hockenbroch, 32, of Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brandon's memory can be made to Oasis Community Recovery Club, 707 N. Liberty St., second floor, Shamokin 17872. Services will be at the discretion of the family. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.