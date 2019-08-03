SHAMOKIN - Brea Marie Scandle, 23, of Shamokin, earned her wings and entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Brea was born June 28, 1996, after countless prayers and what seemed like a hopeless situation for her mother, Brenda, and father, Robert.

Brea was a truly a miracle, not only to her parents but to everyone she came in contact with. Brea chose to see the good in everyone. She was a free spirit with a love for animals, especially her dog, Bethannie, who followed her home on July 30, 2019.

Brea enjoyed writing stories, camping, boating, swimming and most of all spending time with family.

Early in life, Brea was a member of the volleyball team, the swimming team (where she earned many ribbons and medals), the Wildcats cheer team and Girl Scouts, where she earned her Silver Award. Although she was busy, she managed to remain an honors student.

Brea graduated high school in 2015, from Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School. She then moved on to attend Kutztown University, but withdrew early due to health issues. Although college didn't go as planned, Brea met her soulmate, Jarred Cortlessa, while in attendance there.

Brea was a Christian with an amazing love for the Lord.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Brenda Scandle; a brother at home, Dalton Scandle; a sister at home, Leea Wolfe; a sister, Deana and her husband, Ron Bowmans and their children; the love of her life ,Jarred Cortlessa; grandparents, Judy Chaundy, William and Janet Haddock; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Chaundy and James Scandle.

SCANDLE - Brea Marie Scandle, 23, of Shamokin. A religious funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mountainside Assembly of God Church, 1900 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, with Dr. Michael Goodling, Pastor, officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the National Scoliosis Foundation or a local animal shelter.