MOUNT CARMEL - Brenda L. (Evans) Pavloski, 57, of Mount Carmel, passed away at her home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, Dec. 29, 1962, a daughter of Thomas and Helen (Noll) Evans. She was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1982.

She worked as a machine operator at Tri-State Envelope since she was 18 years old.

She loved cats and liked to crochet and sew.

She is survived by a son, David Pavloski; a daughter, Laura Pavloski; a brother, Thomas Evans and his wife, Tonia; two sisters, Tammy Klinger and her husband, Pete, and Roxanne Mabe and her husband, Robert "Tony"; five nephews, Scott Evans, Robert Mabe II, Shawn Mabe, Christopher Evans and Thomas Evans III; a great-neice, Klarissa Evans; and her significant other of 15 years, Chuck Wolfgang, of Frackville.

PAVLOSKI - Brenda L. (Evans) Pavloski, 57, of Mount Carmel,Services will be held at the convinence of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. rothermelfh.com