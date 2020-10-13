1/
Brenda L. (Evans) Pavloski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Brenda L. (Evans) Pavloski, 57, of Mount Carmel, passed away at her home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, Dec. 29, 1962, a daughter of Thomas and Helen (Noll) Evans. She was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1982.

She worked as a machine operator at Tri-State Envelope since she was 18 years old.

She loved cats and liked to crochet and sew.

She is survived by a son, David Pavloski; a daughter, Laura Pavloski; a brother, Thomas Evans and his wife, Tonia; two sisters, Tammy Klinger and her husband, Pete, and Roxanne Mabe and her husband, Robert "Tony"; five nephews, Scott Evans, Robert Mabe II, Shawn Mabe, Christopher Evans and Thomas Evans III; a great-neice, Klarissa Evans; and her significant other of 15 years, Chuck Wolfgang, of Frackville.

PAVLOSKI - Brenda L. (Evans) Pavloski, 57, of Mount Carmel,Services will be held at the convinence of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. rothermelfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved