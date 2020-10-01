MOUNT CARMEL - Brenda Marie Kramer, 17 of 347 S. Oak St., passed away tragically Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained in a house fire in Williamstown.

She was born in Pottsville, March 18, 2003, a daughter of the late Roger A. Kramer and Diane (Mooney) Kramer who survives.

Brenda attended Mount Carmel Area schools.

She loved to play softball and ride on her hoverboard. She also liked to sing and dance while listing to music on her phone.

Brenda was a loving daughter and sister.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three brothers, Brian, Daniel and Roger Kramer, all of Mount Carmel; four sisters, Tammy Brown, Amy Walker and her husband, Justin, Amber and Jessica Kramer, all of Mount Camel; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

KRAMER - Brenda Marie Kramer, 17 of 347 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating, at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhom.com.