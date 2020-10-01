1/
Brenda Marie Kramer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Brenda Marie Kramer, 17 of 347 S. Oak St., passed away tragically Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained in a house fire in Williamstown.

She was born in Pottsville, March 18, 2003, a daughter of the late Roger A. Kramer and Diane (Mooney) Kramer who survives.

Brenda attended Mount Carmel Area schools.

She loved to play softball and ride on her hoverboard. She also liked to sing and dance while listing to music on her phone.

Brenda was a loving daughter and sister.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three brothers, Brian, Daniel and Roger Kramer, all of Mount Carmel; four sisters, Tammy Brown, Amy Walker and her husband, Justin, Amber and Jessica Kramer, all of Mount Camel; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

KRAMER - Brenda Marie Kramer, 17 of 347 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating, at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhom.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved