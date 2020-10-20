1/
Brian Claude Yeager
PRIMROSE - Brian Claude Yeager, 58, formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Brian was born in Ashland, Sept. 10, 1962, the son of the late Phyllis and Charles Yeager.

He was a proud graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1981. Brian was an avid supporter of the Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes. He always believed the Coal Bucket belonged at home with MCA.

Brian proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He worked at the East Penn Manufacturer and Dana Parish Steel until its closing. Brian was a hard worker and always provided for his family.

Brian devoted his entire life to his family and friends. He was always available to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Brian was an avid collector of all types of tools and gadgets. You could always catch him working in his garage on a car or helping his family with projects. He always took the extra time to make sure his grass was perfect. Most of all he enjoyed every moment spent with his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Karen.

To our family, Brian was always there when we were lost, but when he was there, we weren't really lost at all.

Brian was our husband, father, uncle and grandfather, but mostly he was our best friend. He was a remarkable man who raised a wonderful family and took care of everyone. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He holds a place in our hearts no one could ever fill. If love alone could have saved him, he would have lived forever. He will be sadly missed by many friends and family.

Brian is survived by his wife and best friend, Karen (Pivarnik) Yeager, with whom he shared 37 wonderful years of marriage. Together they enjoyed raising their two wonderful sons, Brian Yeager Jr. and his wife, Jen, of Maine, and Travis Yeager and his wife, Denise, of Pottsville. He is survived by four grandchildren, Cora, Laila, Dominic and Christian; two brothers, Charles Yeager and his wife, Jeanette, of East Stroudsburg, and Keith Yeager and companion, Cheryl Schicchitano, of Mount Carmel; three sisters, Penny Racek of Maryland, Sharon Tocyloski and her husband, Robert, of Kulpmont, and Gayle Stinsky and her husband, Tom, of Kulpmont; a father-in-law, Thomas Pivarnik; a brother-in-law, John Chalkan; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Chalkan, and Charlene Bloom and her husband, Elden; a sister-in-law, Susan Kratzer; and a mother-in-law, Gayle (Cahoon) Pivarnik.

###

YEAGER - Brian Claude Yeager, 58, of Primrose. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Viewing will be held in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made payable to Brian's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
