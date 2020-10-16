ALLENTOWN - Brian K. Tehansky, 53, passed away at his home in Allentown.

He was raised in Shamokin and graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

Brian served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by a son, Brian Tehansky Jr., of Wilkes Barre; his parents, Linda and Ron Nairns, of Coal Township, and James Tehansky Sr., of Coal Township; a brother, Jim Tehansky Jr. of Shamokin; and a niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jarrod Tehansky; a stepmother, Gloria Tehansky; his maternal grandparents, Carl and Nancy Derk; and paternal grandparents, Stephen and Eva Tehansky.

A private service will be held later at the convenience of the family.