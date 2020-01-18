MOUNT CARMEL - Brock G. Long, 28, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, after a hard struggle for the last few years. He is finally free in heaven with his Nanny Rose and Uncle George.

He was born in Bloomsburg, Sept. 3, 1991, a son of Lorne Long and Lisa (Scott) Owens.

Brock was a member of the last graduating class of Holy Spirit in 2005. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes High School and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 2010. He furthered his education at Bloomsburg University and Harford County Community College in Maryland.

Brock was welder by trade.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Brock was an avid basketball player. He reached 1,000 points in 2005, in seventh grade. He played basketball and soccer since he was 4 years old.

He had an infectious smile, laughter and the kindest heart. He would do anything to help others. He was very musical and taught himself to play the guitar exquisitely. He wrote his own music and had a beautiful singing voice. Of all the precious gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as our son was the greatest gift of all. We will miss you with every beat of our broken hearts.

Brock is survived by his father, Lorne Long and his wife, Jeanne (Kashmere), of Mount Carmel; his mother, Lisa (Scott) Owens and husband, Todd, of Mount Carmel; two stepsisters, Laura Feudale, of Nanticoke, and Brittney Feudale and her fiance, Ryan Tloczynski, of Mount Carmel; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Cathy Scott, of Mount Carmel; paternal grandparents, Linda Long and Jean Kashmere; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two paternal grandfathers, Grandon Long and Edward Galitski; a maternal great-grandmother, Rose Dusendschine; and maternal great uncle, George Dusendschine.

LONG - Brock G. Long, 28, of Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church. Arrangement are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.